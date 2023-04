Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler alert: The latest track of the show sees Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) feeling guilty because his hospital had another short circuit in Abhir's (Shreyansh Kaurav) room. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is being very harsh towards Abhimanyu, while Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) is being condescending and suggesting to Abhinav (Jai Soni) that going to the USA is the best option for Abhir. He now has to make a decision. Aarohi has become possessive of her daughter and her future, so she is trying her best to create a misunderstanding between Akshara and Abhimanyu. Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) also suggests to Akshara that she travel to the United States for Abhir's surgery. It remains to be seen whether Akshara and Abhinav travel to the United States or not. Also Read - Hina Khan made the boldest appearance in a mesh dress at Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2023; check pics

Akshara plans to go to the Us with Abhir

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be very interesting as Suhasini ji (Swati Chitnis) is arranging a mahayagya for Abhir, and the priest tells Abhinav (Jai Soni ) that this pooja is for Abhir's mother and father, so he decides to call Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) in pooja because Abhimanyu is Abhir's father. As we will see in the next episode, Abhimanyu feels breathless when he learns that Abhir is going to the United States for surgery because he does not understand why he feels that way.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya KehLata Hai will be super dramatic, and finally the wait will end for the viewers. In the future episode, we will see that Abhinav, Akshara, and Abhir pack their stuff and decide to go for surgery in the USA, but later we will see Abhimanyu learning the truth about Abhir. He will undoubtedly take action to prevent Abhir from proceeding. Let us see where the story goes, as viewers have eagerly awaited this track and now believe that the wait is finally over.

Will Abhimanyu understand Akshara's compulsion for hiding this truth, or will Abhimanyu realize that this all happened because of his mistakes?