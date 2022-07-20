TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has stars like Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant and others in leading roles. While Harshad plays the role of Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod is his Akshara. They are a married couple in the show but their lives are filled with drama. The recent track is about Abhimanyu's illness. He has suffered nerve damage in his hand and he cannot perform surgeries anymore. Doctor has advised him to not do activities like surgeries, driving and more. This has left Abhimanyu broken. In the episode, we see Abhimanyu crying hard as of course for a doctor, it is a big deal to not be able to perform surgeries. He cries hard while Akshara also senses that something is wrong with him. Abhimanyu's emotional meltdown has brought tears to the eyes of AbhiRa fans. While they are feeling his pain, they are also lauding his stellar performance. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa gets dethroned by THESE two popular female characters as the STRONGEST lead on Indian television [View Poll Results]

Through tweets AbhiRa fans are calling Harshad Chopda a Supernova performer of . Check out the tweets below:

hai yaar gum ki rajdhani,

Har aansoo jaantaa hai iss ghar ka raasta....?❤️ PS - These two are absolute phenomenal in this whole soul-connection scene...??#yrkkh #abhira #HarshadChopda #pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/d8e7d0cp16 — Mohini? (@Idealistforeve1) July 20, 2022

Dil toots? What a performance @ChopdaHarshad ??

The shock of not being able to perform surgeries, of not being able to use the asset that is mandatory for his profession anymore. The emotions, the shock of losing his profession?#yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/7AVR2iftsb — Harshad My World~Fatimah (@hcmyworld) July 20, 2022

#yrkkh I was so touched with that smile on his face.Amidst the excruciating pain a simple thought of her could bring him out of abyss.She is always in his thoughts & Akshu her anxiety,fear & the urge to see him just be with him when she don't even know my #Abhira ❤️? https://t.co/U35lnurv19 — Nyx (@Nyx37694363) July 20, 2022

We must say Harshad Chopda is indeed a fabulous actor. He gets lauded often by his fans for getting all the emotions right.