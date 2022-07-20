TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has stars like Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant and others in leading roles. While Harshad plays the role of Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod is his Akshara. They are a married couple in the show but their lives are filled with drama. The recent track is about Abhimanyu's illness. He has suffered nerve damage in his hand and he cannot perform surgeries anymore. Doctor has advised him to not do activities like surgeries, driving and more. This has left Abhimanyu broken. In the episode, we see Abhimanyu crying hard as of course for a doctor, it is a big deal to not be able to perform surgeries. He cries hard while Akshara also senses that something is wrong with him. Abhimanyu's emotional meltdown has brought tears to the eyes of AbhiRa fans. While they are feeling his pain, they are also lauding his stellar performance. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa gets dethroned by THESE two popular female characters as the STRONGEST lead on Indian television [View Poll Results]
Through tweets AbhiRa fans are calling Harshad Chopda a Supernova performer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra opens up on trolls, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 eliminations shock fans, Rashami Desai gets fat-shamed and more
We must say Harshad Chopda is indeed a fabulous actor. He gets lauded often by his fans for getting all the emotions right. Also Read - Anupamaa's Alpana Buch, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Niyati Joshi, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's Shubhaavi Choksey and more HOTTEST on-screen mothers-in-law
