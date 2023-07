Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most trending shows of Star Plus. The fandom has been divided into two groups, AkshNav and AbhiRa. In the past few months, the two fan bases have been at each other throats on social media. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maker Rajan Shahi spoke at length on the immense criticism for the show, and the delayed reunion of Abhimanyu and Akshara. He told India Forums that a show is made for the audience, and the criticism is as crucial as the praise. He said the team has seen how extreme people can be on social media. Rajan Shahi was quoted as saying, "A considerable section of the audience needs to be more vocal and active on social media; however, whenever we meet them, they are hot when we go across the country when they meet us." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhinav becomes reason for Akshara's happiness again, will she forget him and forgive Abhimanyu?

Rajan Shahi on Boycott DKP Trends

He said that the response of both audiences mattered, the ones who were on Twitter and ones who watched it on ground and were inactive. Shahi said he has full respect for both these categories. He said he wants appreciation from both the fan bases. Fans are livid on how Abhimanyu's character was 'butchered' and writers brought Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara closer on the show. He was quoted as saying, "Right from Akshara and Naitik to Kartik and Naira, the criticism was always there on certain things. During the time of Kartik and Naira, the digital came so much into the forefront that things became more vocal. We have gone through a phase where people would trend 'Boycott DKP."

On Jay Soni's exit from the show

He said that some liked the entry of Abhinav ( Jay Soni) but others were against it. Rajan Shahi said the arc of the character was more or less predetermined. He said it took longer because people loved Abhinav Sharma on the show. He said that every show reaches a point of stagnation after a period of time, Shahi said it was needed to boost the story. He told the portal, "A considerable section of the audience is reaching out to us and telling us that they do not want Abhinav to go. Still, then this was all planned and at the right time; his exit has happened because the next level of storytelling will be more interesting because of this exit."

Rajan Shahi on trolls

The maker said that he is aware of every kind of reaction or backlash. He clarified he is very very aware. But he said he refrains from the word 'trolls' and prefers reactions/reactors instead. Shahi said he did not believe in retorting to some of the vile comments. He said he is anticipating more reactions with the coming tracks. He was quoted as saying, "More than the good part, I always listen and remember the complaint. However, a story that must be told in a particular manner will be told."