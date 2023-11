Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running successfully for decades now. The show has been ranking high on the TRP charts, but makers planned a generation leap. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show is undergoing high-voltage drama in the show, but it seems as if the audience is not like the current plot of the show. The makers have roped in Shehzada Dhami and Samriddhi Shukla in the lead roles. Audience are quite upset with their current plot and makers have planned a major twist in the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan-Abhira to get married, Akshara to die and more twist that'll ruin fans' love for the show

Abhimanyu Birla's character to be back?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, makers have planned to introduce Abhimanyu Birla's character back in the show. The makers will be roping in a new face to play the role of Abhimanyu.

Armaan believes in the truth

Yuvraj and his family give the wrong picture to Armaan about the case and request him to fight it for them. He will agree to do the case and this will have a huge impact on the Poddar family. Armaan will then realize that Yuvraj is the murderer and has been stalking Abhira.

Poddar family angry with Armaan

Akshara tells Armaan to marry her daughter post her death. He fulfills her promise and gets married to Abhira. Kaveri and the entire Poddar family will get angry at Armaan for getting married and will call him an outsider.

Armaan protects Abhira

Armaan gets to know that Abhira is being stalked by Yuvraj. He tries to kill her. Armaan turns protective around Abhira and fights against his friend Yuvraj.