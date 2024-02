Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention and love. The storyline of the show has been quite interesting. Abhira and Armaan have turned out to be the favourites of many. The fourth generation has finally managed to make a place in the hearts of the audience. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the new cast also stars Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Armaan proposes Abhira but Ruhi spoils their moment; will AbhiMaan get separated?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi finally unveils Abhira's truth to Armaan; duo succeeds in saving her from Yuvraaj

Manthan on bond with Samridhii Shukla, Rishabh Jaiswal and others

The new cast of the show also share good bond off-screen. Manthan Setia plays the role of Aryan Poddar in the show. He has been sharing a lot of reels on Instagram with his costars. Manthan spoke to Telly Chakkar and revealed that they make fun reels on the sets and in one of the reels they targetted Samridhii Shukla. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla wins hearts with her powerful performance in the latest episode; fans say 'She is outstanding'

Trending Now

She also was laughing and enjoying their pranks on the sets. He said that he and Rishabh Jaiswal called Samridhii as Bhabhi 2. Manthan said that he is closest to Rishabh Jaiswal and Sharon Varma on the sets.

Manthan on working with Anita Raj

He further spoke about working with veteran actress Anita Raj and Shruti Ulfat. He mentioned that he has worked with Anita Raj in Choti Sardaarni.

He said that he has learnt a lot from both the actresses and they guide on the sets. He added, "They give us acting tips to enhance our acting skills and if they do not understand something about futuristic stuff or latest technologies, we also help them."

New promo of YRKKH

Talking about the new promo of the show, we see Armaan taking Abhira to a special place where he takes only his close family members.

Abhira asks him how can he bring her here if she is not his friend, girlfriend or wife. Armaan asks her if she will be her family and asks for her hand. Abhira smiles and gives her hand in Armaan's hand. However, Ruhi comes there calling for Armaan and is shocked to see them holding hands.

Watch the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

It will be interesting to see how they will manage to solve these relationship issues in the future.