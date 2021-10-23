Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will go through a major change from 27th October. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira/Sirat bid adieu to the show recently and we will see new actors taking forward this beautiful story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. Along with them, we will also see Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji actor Mayank Arora playing the role of Kairav in the show. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Mayank Arora shared his experience playing the most adored character in the show. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's last song Habit makes fans emotional and more

He said that he is very excited right now as it is a very important show and role and he is waiting to play the character on screen and bring life to it. He also revealed that there are a lot of things that will remind you of younger Kairav but he can't reveal much now. Mayank said that it will be a treat to watch Kairav. He was also asked to name his favourite co-star from the show. Mayank said, "Swati Chitnisji, my great-grandmother, she is an adorable person. I love doing scenes with her already. She is a very caring and loving co-star on the sets." He also spoke about his bond with his on-screen siblings, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant who will play Akshara and Aarohi. Mayank said, "We are playing the siblings on-screen and the band is indeed adorable, it feels like I am working as a family so yes, you will soon see the same chemistry as it is off-screen."

Earlier, in a chat with IANS, Karishma Sawant spoke about her character, Aarohi. She said that being a newbie in the industry and to have the pleasure of being a part of such a huge show is like a dream come true to for her. "Right now, I am just looking to do something out of the box that challenges me and seems beyond my reach. People can expect a lot of surprises from me, as I am surprising myself every day. I am really looking forward to the appreciation and love of the audience for my new journey on Hindi television, "she said. Pranali Rathod also spoke about her character and shared her excitement on joining the show. Pranali said, "I am over the moon to have received this great opportunity and extremely thrilled to be a part of such a huge show, and I greatly hope for the audience to accept and love my character. As soon as I was handed the script, there was no turning back from there onwards as not everybody gets to be a part of a show like this."