Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mayank Arora to play Kairav in the show; names his favourite co-star from the set

Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji actor Mayank Arora is all set to play the role of Kairav Goenka in Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.