Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have a massive fan following. People have loved them as #Kaira and now as #KaiRat. Recently, there have been rumours that the show will soon take a generation leap and Mohsin Khan would exit the show. A source close to The Times Of India said that there will be a generation gap in the show and Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. There is no official announcement from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin Khan about his decision. The source said that Mohsin is likely to be part of the show for some time now even and his exit will be planned by the makers. However, this piece of news did not go well with fans. They were seen asking Shivangi Joshi to quit the show as well as they cannot see her romancing someone else on the show except Mohsin.

Now, as per reports in Spoytboye, Mohsin and Shivangi will not be part of the show in the near future. The duo will make an exit from the show in October and new faces will be introduced. A source close to Spotboye revealed that Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week and new actors will join in. The makers have already done a lot of experiments with their characters and now, want to start a new storyline. Hence, the decision has been made. It was in 2016 when we first saw this amazing jodi on-screen. It has been five-and-a-half years and we fall in love with them every day. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Fans are surely not going to accept this big change as Mohsin-Shivangi have a special place in everyone's heart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai might lose a lot of fans if this happens.