All eyes are currently on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. There have been rumours that the lead pair, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving the show. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. This news has left fans disappointed as they do not wish to see anyone else except Mohsin and Shivangi in the show. Now, a source close to the show informed us that it is confirmed that Mohsin and Shivangi are leaving. They both have been an important part of the show since a long time but now it's time to say goodbye to Kartik and Naira/Sirat. The source also shared that in the first week 0f October, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will shoot for their last episode.

Well, if this news is true, it will be a big shock for all their fans. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have a massive fan following and their leaving the show will surely affect the TRPs of the show. This is the third big change in the show after Karan Mehra-Hina Khan aka Naitik-Akshara's exit and end of Naira's character. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ali Hasan opened up about the rumours of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi quitting the show. He said, "I have no idea about it for now. There will be a leap in the show but I don't know Mohsin-Shivangi leaving the show. I hope this does not happen. Now, that you have mentioned this I am a bit worried now. This shouldn't happen as people are loving their chemistry."

Recently, there were rumours that Digangana Suryavanshi would be entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap but the actress has now denied being a part of the show.