Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan gets emotional as he bids goodbye to the show and Kartik Goenka; says, 'All good things...'

Mohsin Khan bid goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and his character, Kartik Goenka. The actor spoke about his journey and how emotional he was during the last few days.