Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will undergo a major change with the show taking a generation gap. Television's favourite characters, Kartik and Naira/Sirat will no longer be associated with the show. Mohsin Khan shot for the last episode of the show recently. Pictures from his farewell party went viral and fans were emotional to see Kartik leaving. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Mohsin Khan spoke about his last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience and as they say all good things come to an end. Mohsin also shared that the shows holds a special place in his heart. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra fans appreciate his genuine efforts during the task; have a special request for Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar - read deets

Mohsin Khan said, "Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories. Heartiest Gratitude." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij's 'Auratgiri' comment on Karan Kundrra infuriates fans who say; 'Aisi hi auraton ke wajah se problems hoti hai'

We recently saw the last promo of Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira/Sirat. In the promo we see Kartik and Naira meeting in heaven. They are seen in a boat. They are seen talking about how love stories are remembered even after death. Kartik and Naira leave a diya in the water, which is picked up by their younger daughter, Aarohi. Since it starts raining, their elder daughter, Akshara protects the diyas light with the help of an umbrella. The background voice says, "Nai pede ke saath, naye rishton ka safar." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows