Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan may quit the show to be part of THIS reality show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira/Sirat are being loved by the audience. People have loved them as #Kaira and now as #KaiRat. Recently, there have been rumours that the show will soon take a generation leap and Mohsin Khan would exit the show. There have been rumours that Shivangi Joshi would also leave the show and a new pair will take over. A source close to The Times Of India said that there will be a generation gap in the show and Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. There is no official announcement from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin Khan about his decision. However, there have also been rumours that Mohsin Khan will be participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15.

It is being said that Mohsin Khan will be leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Bigg Boss 15. He might be participating the show this year and hence he might be leaving the show in October. Recently, Mohsin Khan was spotted outside the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He had an interaction with the media where he spoke about the show. During the conversation, Mohsin shared that there are many twists and turns awaited during this festive season on the show, and he can't reveal much. The actor requested fans to keep watching the show and showering their love as usual. One of the paps also asked Mohsin about the rumours of him leaving the show. Mohsin Khan said that he cannot speak much about it. Well, this has again made us think about what will happen.

A source close to Spotboye revealed that Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week. The makers have already done a lot of experiments with their characters and now, want to start a new storyline. It was in 2016 when we first saw this amazing jodi on-screen.