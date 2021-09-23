Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news ever since there have been rumours that the lead pair, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving the show in the first week of October. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. This news has left fans disappointed as they do not wish to see anyone else except Mohsin and Shivangi in the show. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira/Sirat have won hearts. They make for a perfect on-screen jodi and have a massive fan following. People are emotionally attached to their characters, Kartik-Naira/Sirat. This news of them leaving the show has been a big shock for many. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan, Pratik Sehajpal - check the complete list of confirmed and probable contestants

However, nothing is confirmed yet. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ali Hasan opened up about the rumours of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi quitting the show. He said, "I have no idea about it for now. There will be a leap in the show but I don't know Mohsin-Shivangi leaving the show. I hope this does not happen. Now, that you have mentioned this I am a bit worried now. This shouldn't happen as people are loving their chemistry." Ali Hasan also spoke about Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's on-screen chemistry. He said, "I have done so many shows and have been the lead of so many shows but these two are blessed by God. And trust me they put a lot of hard work. They take their characters seriously and they are extremely professional on set."

"We have 2-3 scenes every day on sets but for them it's everything. They require a different unit for their scenes on set. They have to be in every scene and it does get a little stressful. Also, when they get free time to relax and if someone comes to speak to them, they are cordial. Without throwing any tantrums they speak even though they are tired. Any show works because of the leads and if the leads are working the show is a hit. They both know for a fact that this is their show and no one can do this kind of work. There will be good shows or maybe better shows but no one can do this kind of work. This show is a complete package. I can say it is a musical show. So yes they both work very hard and are professional and cordial with each other. They also respect each other's limitations also. I mean there are times when one feels bored or tired and then the other person understands and motivates. And this is a good thing."