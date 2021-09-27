Rumours of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have left fans disappointed. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. This news has left fans disappointed as they do not wish to see anyone else except Mohsin and Shivangi in the show. Earlier, a source had informed us that it is confirmed that Mohsin and Shivangi are leaving. They both have been an important part of the show since a long time but now it's time to say goodbye to Kartik and Naira/Sirat. The source also shared that in the first week 0f October, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will shoot for their last episode. Now, as per reports in ABP news, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will shoot for their last episode on October 8. Also Read - Anusha Dandekar reveals the 'direct reason' of her breakup with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra

Yes, the last date of the show has been finalised and we will see them together for the last time soon. This is surely a big shock for all #Kaira and #KaiRat fans. Watching Mohsin and Shivangi on the show had become a habit for many and they have a massive fan following. Their last day will surely be an emotional one for the team as well as for fans. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ali Hasan opened up about the rumours of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi quitting the show. He said, "I have no idea about it for now. There will be a leap in the show but I don't know Mohsin-Shivangi leaving the show. I hope this does not happen. Now, that you have mentioned this I am a bit worried now. This shouldn't happen as people are loving their chemistry."

It is being reported that the makers are already searching for the new leads and Digangana Suryavanshi has been approached for the role. However, Digangana has rejected the offer as she wants to do films for now.