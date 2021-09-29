The most talked about thing in the television industry is Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. This news has left fans disappointed as Mohsin and Shivangi have won hearts as Kartik-Naira/Sirat. They both have been an important part of the show since a long time but now it's time to say goodbye to Kartik and Naira/Sirat. It is being said that they both will shoot for their last episode on October 8. Now, a source close to the show has informed us that the sets of the show have been guarded so that no story or pictures leak out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: How well do you know the 12 confirmed contestants of Salman Khan's show? Check out lesser known facts

The source also said that no person from outside is allowed to enter as the makers do not want to break the story. Earlier, an insider spoke about how Mohsin-Shivangi's exit will be difficult to accept but not impossible. The source said, "This news will surely leave everyone shocked. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are an integral part of the show. However, change is important and the makers do not want to lose out on creativity by stretching the story unnecessarily." But wouldn't it be difficult for fans to let go of Kaira and accept someone else? "Yes, it will be difficult to accept Mohsin and Shivangi's exit but not impossible. Earlier, when Hina Khan (Akshara) and Karan Mehra (Naitik) left, they too left fans in shock. But soon Mohsin-Shivangi as Kartik-Naira made a place in our hearts. The characters are so endearing that they will definitely win the audience over." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's viral video, Hina Khan and Kapil Sharma's shocking revelation and more

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have a massive fan following and their leaving the show will surely affect the TRPs of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestants: Meet the FINAL 12 celebs who will participate in Salman Khan's show