Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan to quit, Shivangi Joshi to stay on the show? Here's what we know

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's latest promo is a proof that the two will be leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, reports say that Shivangi Joshi won't be leaving along with Mohsin Khan.