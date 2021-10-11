It is now confirmed that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi would be leaving the show. Their last promo together released today and fans were a little disappointed with it. In the latest promo, we see Kartik and Naira meeting in heaven. They are seen in a boat. They are seen talking about how love stories are remembered even after death. Kartik and Naira say, "Woh pyaar hi kya jaha dilon mein nazdikiyan na ho. Woh pyaar hi kya jaha rishton ki kahaniyan na ho. Zindagi ke baad bi jo apna dilaga hamari yaad. Akir woh pyaar hi kya jiski nishaniya na ho." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff feels Karan Kundrra has all that it takes to win the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Kartik and Naira leave a diya in the water, which is picked up by their younger daughter, Aarohi. Since it starts raining, their elder daughter, Akshara protects the diyas light with the help of an umbrella. The background voice says, "Nai pede ke saath, naye rishton ka safar." In the promo, not many have noticed that it speaks about Kartik and Naira's story. It shows Kartik meeting Naira in the heaven and not Sirat. Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Sirat now in the show. This means only Kartik's character is ending right now. As per reports, Shivangi Joshi's character has been extended and she will continue playing Sirat for some more time. It has been reported that Mohsin Khan has already finished his story and has left.

However, with this promo, it is confirmed that the new generation will take over the story and Pranali Rathod confirmed that she has been approached for the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is being said that she might play the role of Akshara or Aarohi in the show. It was also reported that Harshad Chopda has been approached to play the male lead of the show.