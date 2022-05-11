Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast reunion: The first generation ladies of the popular TV show that is Hina Khan, Lataa Saberwal, Pooja Joshi, Shirin Sewani, Neha Saroopa, Medha Jambotkar, Nidhi Uttam and Neelima Neel has a merry reunion a couple of hours ago. Yes, you read that right. Lataa Saberwal shared some pictures online with the whole girl gang and it'll make y'all nostalgic. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan to walk the red carpet this year; here's what you need to know

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast details

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starred Hina Khan as Akshara, Lataa Saberwal as Rajshri (Akshara's mother), Medha Jambotkar as Kaveri aka Bhabhi Maa, Neelima Neel as , Anshuman's mother. Pooja Joshi as Varsha, Shirin Sewani as Jasmeet, Nidhi Uttam as Nandini, Neha Saroopa as Rashmi. All the ladies were decked up and looked very pretty. They posed with red roses together. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: No bail for alleged aide Siddharth Pithani as yet [REPORT HERE]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ladies reunion pics and video

Lataa even shared a reel video online. "Thank you for a great afternoon!! Thank you for all your time, efforts , love & togetherness," she captioned the post. Lataa also added in the comments, "Missed all those who couldn't make it." Nidhi Uttam captioned her reel video saying, "A beautiful afternoon shared a beautiful bond of togetherness ! Felt so good meeting everyone after years Kuch Rishtey hamesha ke liye hote hain…..some bonds are forever." Check out the posts below: Also Read - Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui celebrates girlfriend Nazila's birthday with cake, roses and a delicious meal [VIEW PICS]

Move over AbhiRa Ki Shaadi

Yes, the wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara was the most awaited moment for the fans, but nothing beats the nostalgia feeling, does it? AbhiRa Ki Shaadi has been a grand affair and it was all extravagant. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's pictures as Abhi and Akshu aka the newly married duo instantly went viral on social media.

