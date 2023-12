Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to be liked by the audience now. The current storyline of the show is focused on Abhira and Armaan's life post their marriage. The show underwent a leap and the audience was not happy with the same. But, now the stellar cast and impressive storyline have stood out among other TV shows. The on-screen chemistry between Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla aka Armaan-Abhira is impressing the audience. For the latest entertainment news and TV news updates, follow our WhatsApp channel now. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi clarifies he has no issues with Hina Khan, Karan Mehra and others; says 'Ek cheez kharab bolu toh...'

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira will be seen fighting for her rights after her in-laws stop her from completing her studies. Abhira will turn rebellious and her never-before-seen before avatar will leave you shocked. The recent promo of the show showed Abhira arriving with her books and informing everyone that she is going to college. Kaveri tells him that daughters-in-law are expected to carry responsibilities rather than books and bags. Abhira tells them that she wants to complete her education. 'Is ghar ka kanoon todh kar desh ka kanoon seekhne chali h', says angry Kaveri.

Abhira turns rebel and dresses in a black pant suit. 'Kya duniya ki kisi bhi kitab mein aisa koi kanoon hai jo bahu ko college jane se rokta ho?', says Abhira. Well, now Netziens have reacted to the promo as they found similarities between Abhira and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai Joshi aka Ayesha Singh.

A user wrote, 'At least don't insult Sai Joshi by this kind of a version. Sai Joshi by this kind of a version. She was iconic.' Another one wrote, 'Copy of Ghum hae kisi ke pyaar mei season 1.. Abhira- Sayee, Armaan- Virat, Dadisaa- Bhavani Kaku, Rohit- Samrat, Roohi-Patralekha, Krish- Mohit, Rest siblings are- Devyani, Harine, Vidya- Ashwini, Madhav- New Ninad, Kajal-Shivani bua, Manisha- Sonali Kaku."

Will Abhira manage to win Poddar family's hearts or will she continue her rebel nature?