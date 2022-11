Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the second most-watched TV show in the country. Currently, in the third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the story revolves around Abhimanyu, Akshara and their families. It was just recently that Abhimanyu and Akshara reunited after a painful separation and heartwarming realisation that troubles knocked on their doorsteps again. And netizens are predicting what will happen in the AbhiRa future. Let's see what the fans think about the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Karishma Sawant to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt and more TV celebs who get online hate for their characters

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking twist

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi planning to disrupt Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's life in Birla Mansion. Well, for the unversed, Aarohi has tied the knot with Neil and has come to Birla House. She now plans to create trouble in AbhiRa paradise by creating a rift between the housemates and Akshara. She has successfully done so by making everyone think that she invited Akshara to the Satyanarayan Puja. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi gets hate message from a kid in DM; the actress says, 'No matter how harsh it might be...'

AbhiRa to move out of Birla House? Fans predict

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see everyone misunderstanding Akshara and Abhimanyu. The drama continues as Neil raises his voice against Akshara. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Neil are about to get into a fight when Akshara stops them. Abhi and Akshu perform the puja separately. And it has left fans wondering about their future. They feel AbhiRa will soon leave Birla House. AbhiRa is trending in Entertainment News lately. Check out the latest tweets here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast salary: Check Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and more celebs' per episode fees

yet again, they found themselves separated, they found themselves isolated…completing their prayers on their own, completing each other on their own…as no matter who turned against them, she held her trust, her faith, her loyalty in him...just as he did in her...#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/Y2hrccyxur — Pooja❤️‍? (@storm_to_sun) November 21, 2022

So true i'm waiting for them to leave the house,not with sad but with Happy & positive attitude, Where Akshu & abhi will start their own journeys -Abhi would open New Hospital/ clinic -Akshu will start singing & doing show's#yrkkh #AbhiRa #YRKKH3 https://t.co/4pUpvQvXA3 — ItsRealMoon (@Pranmoon1) November 21, 2022

Its only me who is having feeling that Abhira are detaching from their family ??#yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/1u58r2TNG6 — Mansi (@Abhira143) November 18, 2022

#yrkkh

Another two weeks of Neirohi headache and Abhira are out thr house. Fingers crossed for the gynac to convince Abhi that Akshu should not be under duress if they are planning for a child

Then Abhi himself will give two hoots to Manju mata. Also Mahima is certainly worried — --------------------------++++++++++++++ (@ShahiPaneer123) November 21, 2022

AbhiRa doing everything separately it's pretty confirmed they gonna leave BH soon! ?✨

And I'm freaking excited them basaoying their alag ki duniya! ?❤#AbhiRa #yrkkh #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/p8w9ZyQbKJ — Afshiiii (@sunflowerislov) November 21, 2022

#yrkkh #Abhira

Abhi's patience is already wearing thin.. imagine when Akshu find out and is vulnerable... I want him ti rip apart anyone who dare say anything to her and leave Birla house. I am hopeful this will happen. #AbhimanyuBirla — Nyx(Abhimanyu Birla stan) (@Nyx37694363) November 21, 2022

yppp me toooo …

They want it asapp to enjoy their lifee? #yrkkh https://t.co/k2F1QrLxsx — Jasmine Kaur - ABHIRA?❤ (@Jasmine12080211) November 21, 2022

Yes, Abhi shouldn't leave the MD post...that is rightfully his..

The best thing would be them moving out of Birla house that's it.

Birla hospital is his temple, he can't leave that.

Also glad to see him exercising authority as MD.#yrkkh #Abhira #AbhimanyuBirla — Nyx(Abhimanyu Birla stan) (@Nyx37694363) November 21, 2022

I think he leave birla's house and hospital just for akshara's safety#yrkkh — Elmire kouki (@kinzouelmire) November 21, 2022

So true i'm waiting for them to leave the house,not with sad but with Happy & positive attitude, Where Akshu & abhi will start their own journeys -Abhi would open New Hospital/ clinic -Akshu will start singing & doing show's#yrkkh #AbhiRa #YRKKH3 https://t.co/4pUpvQvXA3 — ItsRealMoon (@Pranmoon1) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, in the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu getting angry at Neil for not asking him before taking a decision about Birla Hospital. They get into a war of words where Aarohi accuses Abhimanyu of mixing personal and professional life. He stops her saying he is talking to his brother. Later, Neil lashes out at Abhimanyu and Akshara intervenes. This time Neil asks her to stop as he is talking to his brother. Later, Abhimanyu says all the decisions of Birla Hospital will be taken by him.