Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In a shocking turn of events, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Armaan and Ruhi. Rajan Shahi's production issued an official statement on March 18, 2024, stating that they terminated the contracts of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe due to their unprofessional behavior, and the decision was made for the betterment of the show and its cast and crew. Of course, it's not going to be easy for fans to accept Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Armaan and Ruhi. Social media users have given their verdict about the new actors. Check out their reactions below.

Netizens react to Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani replacing Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe as Armaan, Ruhi

Since the announcement of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe being replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Armaan and Ruhi is made, ardent fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in shock. They certainly can't digest the fact that Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe are no longer a part of the Rajan Shahi show. While fans seem okay with Pratiksha's exit, they are certainly having a hard time accepting Shehzada's departure. Most fans think that Rohit Purohit isn't suitable for Armaan's role and that the makers should have cast another actor for Armaan's replacement. Check out the reactions below.

As of now, neither Shehzada Dhami nor Pratiksha Honmukhe has released any official statement about their exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.