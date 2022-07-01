Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens TROLL Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant as she gets the Best Behen award at IIA awards 2022

Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting a lot of hate for her recent win of Best Behen of Indian Television at the International Iconic Awards 2022, IIA awards.