Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai is continuing to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns. And now, the latest promo has grabbed the attention of AbhiRa fans. The new promo features Akshara singing her heart out at Abhimanyu and Aarohi's wedding venue. She is singing Lag Jaa Gale. The Groom Abhimanyu, who is getting ready, hears Akshara song and follows it. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to elope with him. Akshara is kind of in a trance after hearing Abhi's suggestion.

Now, AbhiRa fans want to see them united and hence have been sharing the video across social media like crazy. Each of them has a theory of their own. Some are fearing that this will be another dream sequence between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's characters. Most of the AbhiRa fans are loving that it was Abhimanyu who suggested the idea to elope. While they believe that Akshara is sensible and wouldn't do anything to hurt her family, for once, they also want Akshara to think about herself and elope with Abhimanyu. Some are lamenting over the fact that they will have to wait for a week for the said drama to unfold. Also, memes are being shared on social media after the new promo surfaced online. Check out AbhiRa fan reaction to the new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here:

Bhagoo yaar bhago waise bhi dono ki faimily lol hai ?#AbhiRa — Saliniseth ❤️Abhira ❤️? (@Saliniseth11) January 14, 2022

roz roz dekhne ko nahi milta, aisa scenario -- a heart surgeon eloping with his music therapist ladylove. #AbhiRa Tashan #yrkkh ? — miniitis (@ItsMini19) January 14, 2022

Itni khushi itni khushi ke mai bata nahi sakti????? bhaag jaao mere jaans iss zalim duniya se bahot duurr???#AbhiRa #Yrkkh #HarshadChopda https://t.co/xXsKRIP1Qh pic.twitter.com/e7mJRNmFVR — Abhiraxlove (@Abhirraa) January 14, 2022

AKSHU CHALO BHAAG CHALEIN?????????????????????????? BHAAG JAO PLEASE I BEG?????????????????#yrkkh #Abhira — moh maya. (@Watta_Kudi) January 14, 2022

yesyesyes???

Well today is 14 jan (friday) and this promo is for 20-21 jan mtlb makers are going to stretch haldi function till next Thursday or friday???

ok be prepared for some fillers fandom? #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/EvzAsSu7wi — Movie tales (@movie_tales) January 14, 2022

Okay, I really don't think Akshu will elope with Abhi ?

It's true that Akshu has realised that Aarohi is doing wrong with Abhi ✋

But family still matters for her & I don't think she will go against them taking such a huge step! ?#yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/sk1gi2BPyD — Just Favorites✨ (@justfavoritess) January 14, 2022

I am also Only #Abhira lover but but ye to main lead ko hi Bura dikhane vale he tyag ki murti dono bne n itna roye maa ke liye bahen ke liye n now? Arohi ko sab ki daya milegi are bichari n all mza to tab aataa jab Hak see abhi kehta ki juthi arohi see Shaadi nhi krunga#Yrkkh https://t.co/qATUnAjq8o — sweetlife (@SimpleXsweet1) January 14, 2022

Fandom being of the new promo to be a dream! ?

Chill guys! Then can't give us a promo for a dream ?#yrkkh #abhira — Just Favorites✨ (@justfavoritess) January 14, 2022

Mere bachhe bhagne wale hain??????????????????????????????????????? angna mei pyaar ke gulab jo khil khil jate hain?????????????????? to bachhe bhaag jate hain??????#Yrkkh #Abhira — moh maya. (@Watta_Kudi) January 14, 2022

Akshu chalo BHAAG chalein ? O god Yes YEEES please BHAGO and elope ?

Akshu this time will stand for her love otherwise she would never come to meet Abhi ... And Aarohi will not be exposed anytime soon ?

I just noticed it's 20-21 Jan episodes , WHYYYYY ??#yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/CHUjHU1ttR pic.twitter.com/AxzeAR5rWB — Lotus ? (@Lovelylootus) January 14, 2022

Bhaag Toh Rahe Hai Lekin Doubt Hai Shaadi Karenge Yaa Nahi Its Okay Shaadi nahi Bhi Karenge Toh Chalega EK dho din dono iss Pagal duniya se Door jaake Time Spend Karlo Thoda plzz ? #AbhiRa #yrkkh — I am Khushi (@abhimanyukifan) January 14, 2022

#yrkkh have always shown different angles of wedding.

1. Akshara-Naitik : Arrange marriage

2. Kartik-Naira : Love marriage

3. Naksh - Kirti : Wedding after divorce and all about second chance

4. #Abhira : Bhaag ke shadi?? — Movie tales (@movie_tales) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile, in the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu saving Akshara's life after she meets with an accident. Abhimanyu's condition on seeing Akshara was devastating for fans. Akshara has realised the depth of Abhimanyu's love for her. She is now in two minds whether she should let Aarohi marry Abhimanyu. The latter is maintaining his distance from Akshara as he doesn't want to hurt her anymore.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com as we bring the latest updates of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for y'all.