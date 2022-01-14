Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai is continuing to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns. And now, the latest promo has grabbed the attention of AbhiRa fans. The new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo features Akshara singing her heart out at Abhimanyu and Aarohi's wedding venue. She is singing Lag Jaa Gale. The Groom Abhimanyu, who is getting ready, hears Akshara song and follows it. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to elope with him. Akshara is kind of in a trance after hearing Abhi's suggestion. Also Read - TV TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa again takes a flying start, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintains ratings, Imlie witnesses another drop
Now, AbhiRa fans want to see them united and hence have been sharing the video across social media like crazy. Each of them has a theory of their own. Some are fearing that this will be another dream sequence between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's characters. Most of the AbhiRa fans are loving that it was Abhimanyu who suggested the idea to elope. While they believe that Akshara is sensible and wouldn't do anything to hurt her family, for once, they also want Akshara to think about herself and elope with Abhimanyu. Some are lamenting over the fact that they will have to wait for a week for the said drama to unfold. Also, memes are being shared on social media after the new promo surfaced online. Check out AbhiRa fan reaction to the new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans divided over Dr. Abhimanyu and Akshara elopement news; say, 'We want grand wedding please' — read tweets
Meanwhile, in the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu saving Akshara's life after she meets with an accident. Abhimanyu's condition on seeing Akshara was devastating for fans. Akshara has realised the depth of Abhimanyu's love for her. She is now in two minds whether she should let Aarohi marry Abhimanyu. The latter is maintaining his distance from Akshara as he doesn't want to hurt her anymore. Also Read - Ormax Media Power Rating: TMKOC beats Anupamaa; Imlie makes a smashing comeback on the list of most-liked TV show
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com as we bring the latest updates of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for y'all.
