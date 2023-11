Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a leap from November 6, 2023. The leap has been discussed a lot. Now, it is final that Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are roped in as the leads. The new promo is out today. We can see Samridhi Shukla as Abhira. She is the daughter of Akshara and Abhinav. As we have heard, it is not the Birlas but the Goenkas who will take the story ahead. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) are quitting the show. The new promo is about how AbhiRa wants to be a lawyer like her mother Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and others cast members' BTS will leave you excited

As we know, Abhir and Abhimanyu will be shown as dead in the coming days. It is now shown that Akshara and Abhimanyu are very excited for their marriage. From the old cast, only Sachin Tyagi has been retained as Manish Goenka, the grandfather of Akshara. Preeti Amin is coming as the grown-up Akshara. It seems Manjari will get Abhimanyu embroiled in a fraud case. Fans are upset with makers naming Samridhi Shukla as Abhira on the show. Take a look at the reactions...

While they could’ve named her anything related to Nav, they picked #AbhiRa ? And lavda fandom people like thali ke baingan have shifted to this tag. Deep inside you know, Abhira is Nav ki beti but has been named after Abhimanyu and Akshara. Yaha bhi double double #yrkkh — Janvi (@prime__opinion) October 24, 2023

I really feel bad for #abhira fd cuz if Aarohi name was kept as #kaira instead of Aarohi it would have been so hurtful. #abhira shouldn’t have been used if they wanted to continue with #akshnav #yrkkh — Riya (@Riya654321) October 24, 2023

Even for Gen-4 they had to depend on #AbhiRa popularity. What cud be more insulting to #akshnav FD. The ship they hated most called chubhira, ewwbhira is the name of their chomu kid ??#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/B0N3dItuTf — Surekha Chachi (Bringer of joy ??) (@floating_point_) October 24, 2023

Sorry but this is so disrespectful towards Harshad and Pranali ?? They worked hard for the show & gained fans as #AbhiRa that's how you treat them?! Worst and disgusting PH i have ever seen! I feel so bad for #HarshAli they don't deserve this shit nor their fans ?#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/beNu1CHjst — . (@skiflexinnsx_) October 24, 2023

But this is just a promo. We will see that Bade Papa (Manish Goenka) is now the guardian of Akshara and Abhira. The entire Birla family has been scrapped. It seems the tale similar to that of Naitik and Akshara will begin once again.