Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are winning hearts with their performances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They have been loved as Abhira and Armaan. In the beginning of the fourth generation story, fans were not quite happy with the new actors. People missed the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara. People also remembered Naira and Kartik's story. Many felt that the old seasons were only good. However, slowly, people started accepting the new story and the new cast of the show. But, there are two stars who have been working in the show since Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik, Naira's time. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Saloni Sandhu aka Charu just confirm Raj Anadkat is playing Abhir?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi sets the record straight; threatens Armaan to break his alliance with Abhira

Yes, we are talking about Sachin Tyagi and Niyati Joshi. Niyati Joshi played the role of Swarna in the show. She had replaced Parul Chauhan in the show. Niyati was a part of Kartik-Naira, Akshara-Abhimanyu and now Abhira-Armaan's story. She is associated with the show for almost five years now. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma aka Yuvraj talks about his bond with Samridhii Shukla; praises her for THIS skill

Trending Now

Niyati misses Mohsin, Shivangi, Harshad and Pranali

Niyati has now opened up about missing her former costars Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Niyati said that has been five years that she has been with this show and she has shot with the earlier two generations whom she is extremely close to.

She added, "Mohsin Khan – Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda – Pranali Rathod and the other cast members are extremely missed. When the leap happened, there were only three actors who were carry forward in the fourth generation and one of them was me."

She also said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set is like a second home to her. She then spoke about her bond with the current starcast and said that she is cordial with them and that their shoot schedules do not match many times. She greets everyone nicely on the sets and everyone is good.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

The new cast of the show also has Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.