Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since the rumours of generation leap started doing rounds. While we all were waiting to know more about the generation leap, the makers finally confirmed the news. Yes, recently, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai introduced the new generation actors. The show will soon take a leap and the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa will end. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upset Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod fans fight over failure as new generation is introduced

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will be the new leads of the show. Apart from them, Anita Raj, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin will also be entering the show post leap. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s director Romesh Kalra shared the pictures on his Instagram account yesterday. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Preeti Amin and more – meet the Gen 4 cast

Romesh Kalra introduces the new cast of YRKKH

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Welcoming Season4 #yrkkhseason4… New Beginning with the same Legacy, Truthfulness, Positivity… Blessed to be part of this Legacy… Thank You Rajanji @rajan.shahi.543 , Auntieji @deepa.shahi.1428 , @starplus and the whole yrkkh team and our beautiful Audiences for blessing us with this Magical World of #yrkkh… Will always try to continue giving the Best… #blessed #hardwork #teamwork #humility #positivity” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa's wedding cancelled, Abhimanyu gets arrested; shocking twists in upcoming episodes

Take a look at Romesh Kalra's post:

A post shared by Romesh Kalra (@romeshkalra)

In these pictures shared by Romesh Kalra, we also see Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka which means he too will be a part of the show post leap. A report in Bombay Times says that whenever Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai introduces a new family, one from the old families stays and the other leaves.

Goenka family to continue post leap?

As per reports, this time again the Goenka family will stay back. Niyati Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Abeer Godhwani and others will be seen in the new generation story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pragati Mehra, Ami Trivedi and others might exit the show post leap. This is a big story in Entertainment news.

A report in IWMBuzz talks about another new entry in the show. Yes, Preeti Puri Choudhary will be entering the show. She will be playing an important role in the show post leap.

Well, the countdown for the generation leap has begun but fans are not happy as they definitely wanted to see more of Abhimanyu and Akshara. The reports of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and others leaving have left everyone shocked.