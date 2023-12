Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their exit from the show has left everyone disappointed. The first generation of the show starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik. The story was loved and then we saw Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan taking over. The first generation story went on for eight years and later the second generation for almost four years. However, the third generation starring Harshad and Pranali ran only for two years leaving everyone surprised. Fans felt that it was unfair with Abhimanyu and Akshara's story as they wanted more of it. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi wants extra-marital affair with Armaan; Rohit decides to leave her forever?

Now, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami play the lead role. However, they have not yet been accepted wholeheartedly as people are still in love with Harshad and Pranali. After Harshad and Pranali's exit, rumours of issues between Rajan Shahi and Harshad started. It was being said that Harshad's track ended soon due to differences between him and Rajan Shahi.

Rajan Shahi reveals there is no issue going on with Harshad Chopda

However, a few days ago, Rajan Shahi spoke in Saas Bahu Aur Saazish segment of ABP news and clarified that there is no such issue with Harshad. He said that Harshad does not speak much and hence people misconstruct the matter. He said that Harshad is a very professional actor and never troubled them on the sets.

While speaking about Harshad, he also made a statement about the previous cast. He said that his unit knows how professional Harshad is and those who were not I never even take their names. He added, "Yeh Rishta ke phele do actors jinke naam main nhi leta hu."

Is Rajan Shahi talking about Hina Khan, Karan Mehra?

Well, we think he is speaking of Hina Khan and Karan Mehra mostly because they were the first two stars. It can also be Mohsin Khan because Rajan Shahi does not speak much about him as much as he speaks about Shivangi. In fact, Shivangi has attended most of the functions of Directors Kut Productions even after she left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Talking about the new cast, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.