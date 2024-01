Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention for its interesting twists and turns. As per the latest story, we see Abhira, Ruhi and Armaan's lives are entangled. Ruhi loves Armaan but is married to his brother Rohit. Armaan and Abhira get married to fulfill Akshara's last wish. Rohit gets hurt knowing Armaan and Ruhi's past. He disappears from the Poddar house and the family assumes him to be dead. But Dadisa refuses to believe he is dead. Ruhi is now obsessed about Armaan. She is in depression but her only happiness is Armaan and she gets jealous seeing him with Abhira. Ruhi believes only she is right for Armaan and not Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzad Shaikh says Hina Khan, Karan Mehra created the legacy and people are now enjoying the fruits of it

On the other hand, the Goenkas are worried for Ruhi who is staying alone in the Poddar house. Manish is also worried for Abhira who is facing all the hatred from the Poddars. We recently saw Manish and Swarna talking about Abhir. They find a boy named Abhir at a restaurant but fail to see his complete face. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi and Charu join hands to throw Abhira out of Armaan's life; will they succeed in their evil plan?

Manish wants to meet Abhir

Manish feels it is Akshara's son, Abhir but Swarna tells him that the boy was drunk and Abhir cannot be mannerless. It was recently been said that we will see Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat entering the show as Abhir Birla. But, nothing was confirmed about the same. Now, another actor is entering the show.

Not Raj Anadkat but Suraj Sonik to play Abhir?

Yes, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Suraj Sonik is all set to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Speaking to Etimes, Suraj said that his entry is filled with a lot of mystery but he cannot say much about it as it will disclose the track. But Suraj revealed that his entry will bring big twist for the Goenkas.

It seems Suraj will be playing Abhir in the show and not Raj. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Well, fans are eagerly waiting for Abhir to enter.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sidharth Vasudev, Sharon Varma and Manthan Setia.