Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to undergo a leap. Audiences are excited to witness the new generation, but fans of Akshara and Abhimanyu were eagerly waiting for their reunion. The makers have planned a high-voltage drama in their upcoming episode that will leave everyone shell-shocked. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leap: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and others, all you need to know about the new cast

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show will witness a 20-year generation leap. Abhimanyu will be seen trapped in a fraud case, thanks to his mother Manjiri who desperately wanted to separate her son and Akshara. She did not want Abhimanyu and Akshara to be together and decided on an evil plan. On the day of Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding, cops come to arrest him. Manjiri tarnishes Abhimanyu's life and puts him behind the bars. Manjiri turns negative and is successful in separating Abhimanyu and Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Not Birlas but Goenkas to take story forward; Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the cast post leap?

Manjiri also hands over a cheque of Rs. 15 crores to Parth and tells him to break Abhimanyu and Akshara's marriage. Abhimanyu has no clue that his mother wants to break his marriage. Moreover, the Birla family gets scrapped. It will be shown that Akshara and Naira will survive and will be seen staying with Manish Goenka. Bade Papa will be seen guarding Akshara and Naira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upset Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod fans fight over failure as new generation is introduced

Will Akshara and Abhimanyu's love story get ruined? Will AbhiRa never unite?