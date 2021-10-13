Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will undergo a major change with the show taking a generation gap. Television's favourite characters, Kartik and Naira/Sirat will no longer be associated with the show. Today, Mohsin Khan shot for his last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He shared pictures from his last day on the sets and left fans emotional. We recently saw the last promo of Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira/Sirat. In the promo we see Kartik and Naira meeting in heaven. They are seen in a boat. They are seen talking about how love stories are remembered even after death. Kartik and Naira leave a diya in the water, which is picked up by their younger daughter, Aarohi. Since it starts raining, their elder daughter, Akshara protects the diyas light with the help of an umbrella. The background voice says, "Nai pede ke saath, naye rishton ka safar." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Mahima Makhwana, Namik Paul and other stars who might be a part of the show post Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's exit

Now, as per reports in Tellychakkar, it has been revealed that the actors which left the show during the course of the last 12 years will be brought back in the new phase of the show, the tentative names have been Harsha Khandeparkar, Medha Jambotakar, Shehzad Shaikh, Anmol Jyotir and Apoorv Jyotir for now. There shall surely be more family members joining soon. Well, if this is true it will be interesting to watch the new phase of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There have been rumours that Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makhwana will be playing the role of Kartik and Sirat's younger daughter, Aarohi. Earlier, Pranali Rathod also confirmed that she has been approached to play the lead role in the show.

It was reported that Namik Paul has been approached to play the role of grown-up Kairav in the show. Various reports say that he has been finalised and very soon will begin shooting. Earlier, there were reports that Harshad Chopda has been approached to play the male lead of the show. It is still not clear whether Harshad will play Kairav or Namik will play the role.