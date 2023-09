Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of town. The show’s interesting storyline has grabbed everyone’s attention. Fans are eagerly waiting for the grand #AbhiRa reunion that is about to happen. The latest promo of the show gives us mixed feelings of happiness and disappointment. In the promo, we see Abhimanyu and Akshara’s mehendi ceremony happening. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: History to repeat with Abhimanyu accepting Akshara-Abhinav's child?

However, in the same promo we see Akshara getting to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav's child. This has left everyone shocked and are not liking this twist in #AbhiRa's new life. However, in the latest episode, we will finally see Akshara agreeing to marry Abhimanyu.

Akshara agrees to marry Abhimanyu

Yes, after Abhimanyu's proposal, Akshara finally decides to get married again. However, fans are still upset with her. It happens so that Akshara tells Abhimanyu that she has decided to get married to him but she cannot guarantee that everything will be the same as before.

However, she will try to make this relationship work out. Fans are upset with this attitude of Akshara. They want her to accept Abhimanyu wholeheartedly as he loves her a lot. They are trolling her for being so stubborn.

Fans are upset with Akshara

One of the users wrote, “Abhimanyu agrees to be with Ak because he loves her & the second reason is Abhir. His intentions are clear. But Ak, by offering marriage to Abhi & not giving him guarantees, proved that she always uses men & doesn’t know the concept of love & family.”

Another user expressed disappointment over Akshara's boring proposal. The user wrote, "Itna boring , half hearted proposal Akshara …. Tum such ma classless Aur , gawahar ho ‼️ u r not proposing an ugly , uneducated taxi driver. Abhi is a gem … he is hot , intelligent doc . He deserve much better."

As per reports, the show will soon take a generation leap and Harshad, Pranali will quit the show. However, there is no confirmation on the same.