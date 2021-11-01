Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new story is getting all the love from the audience. The makers are trying their level best to keep their viewers entertained with their current storyline and plot. The show has recently taken a leap and viewers are all excited to know what will happen in the show. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant aka Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi have made a place in the hearts of the audience. The makers are doing everything possible to promote the actors and the new phase of the show. Rajan Shahi has always shot for a beautiful music video while introducing a new jodi of his show. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shehnaaz Gill's Tu Yaheen Hai tribute for Sidharth Shukla breaks hearts, Erica Fernandes exposes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 makers, Harshad Chopda’s entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets thumbs up and more

This time again he has done the same. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant have shot for a song. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story began from Udaipur with Hina Khan and now new Akshara has also been introduced in Udaipur. In an interview with ETimes, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara spoke about her experience shooting in Udaipur. She said that this is her maiden trip to Udaipur and had just heard stories about the city and it was a beautiful experience. Pranali shared that they had a great time in Udaipur. "The food was great, people were warm and the places were so scenic. Though I could not try much in terms of sightseeing due to our hectic schedule, outdoor shoot locations gave me a glimpse of its beauty and people, "she added.

Rajan Shahi said that it felt nostalgic and it was also a very encouraging and warm feeling to shoot in Rajasthan, especially in Udaipur, a city which gave birth to Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Kehlata Hai about 13 years back. "What could be better than starting our schedule in Udaipur and introducing the characters of Akshara, Abhimanyu and Aarohi? Udaipur is not only lucky for us, it's extra special because we started our journey with this city. People here consider it as their own show and when they heard that we were going to shoot here, they came to give us a warm welcome, which was very touching, "he added.