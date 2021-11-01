Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara and Rajan Shahi spill beans on how Udaipur city gave birth to their show 13 years back

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod aka Akshara and producer Rajan Shahi spoke about their experience shooting in Udaipur.