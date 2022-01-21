Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is looking forward to the much-awaited AbhiRa wedding!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is AbhiRa shipper too. Like the fans, even Pranali wants to see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara get married.