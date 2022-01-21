Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is looking forward to the much-awaited AbhiRa wedding!

is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. The story focuses on Abhimanyu Birla, Akshara Goenka and Aarohi Goenka played by Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant. Fans love Akshara and Abhimanyu's chemistry a lot. Harshad Chopda's Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod's Akshara are heavily shipped on social media as AbhiRa. And guess what? Pranali is AbhiRa shipper too! And as much as the fans love seeing Abhimanyu and Akshara together, she loves them both too. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS: Harshad Chopda hacks MASTERPLAN for Pranali Rathod? 'Bhaga lunga aur pata bhi nahi chalega' – watch

Currently, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we are seeing how Abhimanyu has convinced Akshara to confess her true feelings and accept the same. Akshu has finally accepted her true feelings in front of Abhi. And the next thing that all are wondering about right now is whether Akshara will marry Abhi. Well, guess what? like y'all Pranali Rathod is all game for AbhiRa wedding too. She Pranali wants to see Abhi and Akshu married. Yes, you read that right. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Pranali said, "I just want AbhiRa to get married, they look so good together and they have been dying to be with each other. I just can't see them sad. As an audience I want them to get married asap and be happy."

That's not it, the actress was also asked to name her fave AbhiRa scene. Pranali said that all their dream sequences have been her favourite. She couldn't pick one and said that it has to be all. Pranali was also asked about all the love and adulation that is being poured for her and Harshad on social media. The actress is overwhelmed with all the pouring love for Akshara and Abhimanyu's jodi. Pranali said that she reads all the reactions about their chemistry and is delighted about the same. The actress also credited the whole team on ranking second on the TRP chart recently.