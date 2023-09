Who isn’t a fan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? The show has been the longest running show on television and is still winning hearts with its interesting storyline. The show is in the news ever since reports of the generation leap are doing rounds. It is being said that the show will take a 20-year-old leap. After the leap, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story will end. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara will confess her feelings after seeing Abhimanyu in danger

It was also reported that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will quit the show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Producer of the show, Rajan Shahi had said that there are no plans of the leap yet and no actor will leave the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exclusive: Karishma Sawant reveals she is Hera Mishra aka Roohi's off-screen mother as well

Pranali Rathod reacts to the rumours of generation leap

However, the rumours do not stop. Now, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara herself spoke about these rumours. During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali Rathod spoke to the media. When asked about the leap in the show, she said, “Mujhe koi idea nahi hai.” (I have no idea about this.) Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: YRKKH star Pranali Rathod, Rajan Shahi and others seek blessings on sets; Harshad Chopda goes missing

She was further asked if she feels the pressure of leading the longest running show on television. She said, “Yeh sawaal 2 saal pehle puchna chahiye tha. Abhi toh sab smooth chal raha hai. Maza ata hai ab aur sabki company bhi acchi hai.” (You should have asked this question 2 years ago. Now everything is going on smoothly. It is fun now and I have good friends on the sets now.)

Karishma Sawant on the leap

Earlier, Karishma Sawant spoke to BollywoodLife about the rumours of the show taking a leap and Harshad, Pranali quitting the show. She said, “Ab tak hume kuch bataya nahi hai. Mere sath kisine ye kuch baatein ki hi nahi hai. So no comments on that abhi tak.”

Watch Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the sets of YRKKH:

Ami Trivedi who plays Manjari in the show had also reacted to the same while speaking to us. She shared, “Hum bhi yahi question puch rahe hai. Honestly, mujhe koi idea nahi hai. I am going with the story the way it comes. We are given only two episodes story and we know only that much. So, mujhe honestly nahi pata. Jitna samaj ara hai ki yeh baatein faail rahi hai but let’s see aage chalke kya hoga. Hume kuch nahi bataya gaya hai.”