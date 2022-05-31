Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda BREAK SILENCE on dating rumours

The high TRPs of TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai are credited to the great chemistry shared by leads Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Are they a couple in real? Stars finally speak up.