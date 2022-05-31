Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda BREAK SILENCE on dating rumours

TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a hit among the audience thanks to the sizzling chemistry shared by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. Abhimanyu and Akshara's love saga in the show is being loved by all. So much that their fans, who fondly call them AbhiRa, want them to be a couple in real life. Of late, there were rumours doing the rounds that the lead pair of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are romantically involved with each other in real life too. But are they? Also Read - Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more expose shocking realities of being a TV actor

Are Akshara and Abhimanyu a couple in real life?

In a latest Instagram video, Pranali and Harshad Chopda cleared the air and stated that they are not dating each other. They stated that they are simply good friends and all the rumours of them having an affair are baseless. Pranali in the video requested all her fans to not give a different name to their friendship. Check out the video below:

Earlier, it was a source who had revealed to IndiaToday about Harshad and Pranali always being together on the sets of . A source was quoted saying, "Harshad and Pranali are often seen spending time together. The two are stuck to each other on sets and are often seen getting cosy, if not working. They have also gone on dates and have met outside work."

Well, with Pranali and Harshad's clarification, these rumours of them being a couple could be put to rest.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai high on TRPs

Meanwhile, the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the highest viewed shows on TV. The star cast of the show is pretty popular among the masses and that has added to the high TRPs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.