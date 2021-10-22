Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant share their excitement on joining the Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi starrer as the leads

Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are all set to begin their journey as Akshara and Aarohi in Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.