Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently bid goodbye to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira/Sirat. Now, we will see new actors taking forward this beautiful story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. This will be Karishma Sawant's debut in the television industry and she is super excited about it. In a chat with IANS, Karishma Sawant spoke about her character, Aarohi. She said that being a newbie in the industry and to have the pleasure of being a part of such a huge show is like a dream come true to for her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 4 ways through which the makers are ensuring a hit start for Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant

"Right now, I am just looking to do something out of the box that challenges me and seems beyond my reach. People can expect a lot of surprises from me, as I am surprising myself every day. I am really looking forward to the appreciation and love of the audience for my new journey on Hindi television, "she said. Pranali Rathod also spoke about her character and shared her excitement on joining the show. Pranali said, "I am over the moon to have received this great opportunity and extremely thrilled to be a part of such a huge show, and I greatly hope for the audience to accept and love my character. As soon as I was handed the script, there was no turning back from there onwards as not everybody gets to be a part of a show like this." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod begin shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar denies entering Bigg Boss 15 and more

In the latest promo of the show, we saw Akshara selecting a scarf which is also like by Aarohi. Aarohi tells Akshara that the scarf will look better on her. Akshara agrees and says that it will definitely look better on her sister, Aarohi. Later, the two move to a lakeside where Akshara tells Aarohi that if they throw a coin in this lake whatever they wish for they will get it. Just then, Abhimanyu enters and Aarohi is mesmerised. She snatches the coin from Akshara's hand and goes to wish. She throws the coin and says that Abhimanyu is really handsome and she wishes that he falls in love with her. While Abhimanyu loves Akshara and wishes that he gets her. Akshara being a good sister wishes that all of Aarohi's wishes come true. Also Read - 11 couples in 11 years of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, Karan Mehra-Hina Khan and more couples who enthralled fans with their on-screen chemistry