Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undoubtedly the saddest news for fans. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. This news has left fans disappointed as Mohsin and Shivangi have won hearts as Kartik-Naira/Sirat. Now, as per reports Barrister Babu actress Pranali Rathod has been approached to play the lead role post Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's exit. Pranali has impressed the audience with her performance as Saudamini in Barrister Babu and as Suman in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki.

In an interview with India Forums, Pranali Rathod confirmed that she has been approached for the role. She said, "Yes I have been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed yet." Earlier, it was reported that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will shoot for their last episode on October 8. Post Mohsin and Shivangi's exit from the show, the makers will showcase a time-leap and will focus on Naira and Kartik and Sirat's children. It was earlier seen that Sirat has given birth to a baby girl and they name her Aarohu. Kartik and Sirat try their best to develop a good sibling bond between Akshu (Naira and Kartik's daughter) and Aarohi. The two want their daughters to stay together forever with a lot of love and harmony.

In the upcoming track of the show, Aarohi and Akshu will turn out to be enemies. The sisters will be seen competing against each other for getting equal rights. The storyline of the show post leap will focus on Kairav, Akshu, and Aarohi's character after Shivangi and Mohsin's exit. Pranali has been approached to play Aarohi or Akshara in the show. It will be interesting to see whether the audience will accept the new characters or not.