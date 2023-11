Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will no longer be seen as Abhimanyu, Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show will take a leap and new stars will take the lead. This news broke hearts of many #AbhiRa fans. Harshad and Pranali made us love the story of AbhiRa. It is heartbreaking for fans to bid adieu to one of the best jodis of TV. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will now be the lead jodi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shruti Ulfat talks about shooting for new track in Mahabaleshwar; reveals first reaction after bagging the show

However, it will not be easy to forget what Harshad and Pranali gave the show. They both have now shot for their last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad gave many interviews about him signing off as Abhimanyu Birla.

Now, Pranali has also opened up about her story as Akshara. She shared a close bond with Harshad off-screen. We have all seen their BTS videos and pictures. Earlier, it was also being said that they are in a relationship. However, none of them confirmed this news. This was a big story back then in Entertainment News.

Pranali's message for all Harshali fans

Harshad and Pranali are loving known as #Harshali by their fans. Apart from #AbhiRa even #Harshali has a massive fan base. Harshad and Pranali aka Harshali are definitely friendship goals.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Pranali gave a message for all Harshali fans. She said that she loves each one of them and sees all the messages, edits fans make for them. She feels grateful for it as well.

AbhiRa might end but not Harshali

Pranali also added that AbhiRa might end but Harshali will not end as they will keep meeting. She said that the entire cast will keep having reunions and they will all stay connected. She jokingly said that their fans will keep making her and Harshad’s edits.

She further praised her costar Harshad Chopda. She shared that she has learnt a lot from everyone and especially from Harshad. She said that he is very supportive and a genuine person.

Pranali Rathod calls Harshad Chopda her BFF

She further said, “He is extremely professional, and a great friend to me. He is very good with kids and animals. We used to play with animals all the time. He is my BFF. I won't say I'll miss him because hum milte rahenge yaar.”

She spoke about her character Akshara and said that the role will always be special and close to her heart. She has won many awards and appreciation for the role and the feeling of exiting the show hasn't sunken yet and she is still processing the fact.

The new story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will begin from November 6.