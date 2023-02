Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and more celebs starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the TOP TV shows in the country with a massive fanbase from more than a decade. Karishma Sawant plays the other lead, Aarohi on the show. Jay Soni has been brought to play a pivotal role, Abhinav Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has come to a weird point as per fans. Abhimanyu is all set to marry Akshara's sister Aarohi, who is also the widower of his brother, Neil. The twist has been hurting AbhiRa shippers. But they finally have some solace. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimayu accepts decision to marry Aarohi; AbhiRa fans slam Manjiri and makers [View Tweets]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: Abhimanyu and Abhir to dance together

Ever since the big twist of Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been trending in Entertainment News quite often. On the show, we have seen how Akshara is raising Abhir all alone. Abhir is Abhimanyu's son. However, she has kept the truth hidden from everyone. Only Abhinav (Jay Soni) knows the truth about Abhir. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhir and Abhimanyu dancing together to the RRR song Nacho Nacho. The online audience has loved their performance a lot. Shreyansh Kaurav surprised everyone with his energy and clean moves in the song with Harshad Chopda.

Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Shreyansh groove to the RRR song

Now, fans were pretty upset to see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) dancing with Abhinav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. AbhiRa shippers want to see their favourite couple together. And their prayers have been answered. Choreographer Himanshu Gadani shared a reel video of Pranali, Harshad and Shreyansh dancing together on the RRR song Nacho Nacho featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Finally, AbhiRa shippers have some solace.

Watch Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, Shreyansh Kaurav in this BTS video from sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

Meanwhile, in the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu announcing his decision to marry Aarohi in front of Akshara and the Goenkas.