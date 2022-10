Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows in the country. It stars Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara, Karishma Sawant as Aarohi and Paras Priyadarshan as Neil in the show. Currently, the four of them have kept the audience intrigued and hooked to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Aarohi and Neil are having their Tilak while Akshara and Abhimanyu are going through a difficult phase in their marriage. It is shown that Aarohi (Karishma) does not consider Akshara (Pranali) as her sister on the show. The two are shown having a tiff now and then. However, that is far from the bond that Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant share in real life. Also Read - Vaishali Takkar suicide: Nishant Malkhani makes a BIG reveal; says her ex Rahul Navlani threatened to leak her intimate pictures to her fiance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses bond on sets

Rajan Shahi-produced TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Pranali Rathod aka Akshara and Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi as step-siblings. While the two don't really get along on the show, that's not what Pranali and Karishma share in real life. A couple of hours ago, Pranali Rathod shared some stories online in which the two ladies of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were seen attempting the reel challenge of 'You are a 10 but...'.

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara went first. The answer was she is a 10 but she is too nice even to people who don't deserve it. Pranali is amused and Karishma agrees with the response. Karishma goes next and her answer is that she's a 10 but she always falls for the wrong person. It leaves Karishma shocked and speechless while Pranali cannot stop her laughter. Karishma walks off feeling bad. It's a fun reel video which shows how much they know about each other and how different their equation is from what is shown between Akshara and Aarohi on the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the top TV shows making it to the Entertainment News.

Meanwhile, Akshara feels Aarohi is again up to something by wanting to marry Neil Birla. She wants to break Aarohi and Neil's alliance and also involved Abhimanyu in it.