Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been very upset over not getting to see Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod every day on screens now. They are upset over the treatment of Abhimanyu and Akshara in the story. The makers have taken forward the generation with Abhinav and Akshara's daughter alongside Ruhi, Aarohi and Neil's daughter. Pranali is not so active on Instagram. But she recently dropped a heartfelt video of memories from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans are so emotional right now. Also Read - TRP Report Week 44: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa struggles to grab top spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings improve

Pranali Rathod shares 'Kuch khaas pal' from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set

Pranali Rathod who played Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared a compilation of videos and pics from the show. The compilation includes Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Abeer Singh, Pragati Mehra, Harshad Chopda, Niyati Joshi, Swati Chitnis, Ami Trivedi and many many more. The moments will tug at your heartstrings. Pranali has made so many memories on set in the last two years and they are all reflected in the video. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Janit Bhutani to enter Samridhii Shukla starrer; check out the new twists in the show

Fans turn emotional after watching Pranali Rathod's video

The video is bound to leave anyone emotional. Fans are very touched and emotional after watching the video. They are missing Harshad and Pranali as it is and this video out of the blue has left them in tears. Both Harshad and Pranali amassed a humungous fan following during their stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad is already a very popular actor. Harshad and Pranali's jodi was widely appreciated by fans. The fans also connected and loved the rest of the cast members who came to be a family on set. However, some fans noticed that there was no picture of Jay Soni who played Abhinav on the show. Have a look at some of the comments here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Akshara to die in the show? Pratiksha Honmukhe reveals how Abhira and Armaan will get married

Meanwhile, recently, Pranali Rathod visited Mahabaleshwar where the new cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are shooting for the show. Pranali cut the cake and also interacted with the new cast and gave her best wishes to the entire team. Rajan Shahi the producer heaped praises on Pranali for taking time out and giving her best wishes to the crew.