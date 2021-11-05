Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went through a major change recently. We saw the end of Kartik-Naira/Sirat. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were loved for their performance and their sizzling chemistry. It is not easy to do what Mohsin and Shivangi did. However, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have done it as Abhimanyu and Akshara. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod look perfect together on-screen and we are loving #AbhiRa. Now, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Pranali Rathod spoke about what made her say yes to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali said that she has been a fan of the show. She used to watch the show with her mother when she was young. Pranali revealed that she loved the way they used to portray the family, their relations and all. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and other TV celebs celebrate the festival of lights with family and friends – view posts

Pranali was also asked whether she wanted to play Akshara or any other character. Pranali said that she was pitched for Akshara, and she completely relates to the character. She said that Pranali and Akshara are quite similar, they both are free-spirited and love their families. Pranali said she also loves singing like Akshara and hence she found herself in the character. She shared that she did not do any special preparations and everything went with the flow. Pranali also spoke about being paired opposite Harshad Chopda. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu-Akshara win hearts; make fans forget Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi

She said, "Of course, everybody knows him, I was nervous at the beginning but when we did the mock shoot together, it was so good that I felt comfortable doing a scene with him. I instantly felt that our scene went great and that's how we got selected as well. I think he is a very nice person by heart, so humble. I really enjoy working with him." As per the latest story, Abhimanyu is slowly falling in love with Akshara but Aarohi also loves him. It will be interesting to see who will be Abhimanyu's life partner. Also Read - Mohsin Khan – Shivangi Joshi have their hands full after quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – read details