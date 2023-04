Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod took a very interesting turn in the show a couple of months ago. And for the better, it seems. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the third generation right now with Akshara and Abhimanyu being the lead with Aarohi, played by Karishma Sawant and Abhinav, played by Jay Soni being the parallel leads on the show. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry has been setting the screens on fire ever since the show took a big generational leap. And recently, in an interview, Pranali opened up on the same. Also Read - Top TV news of the week: Sharad Malhotra denies marital woes with Ripci Bhatia, Anupamaa to take six year leap and more

Pranali Rathod talks about her chemistry with Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning the hearts of the audience offline. The show has been doing well on the TRP charts too the popularity online, however, has been fluctuating. The show has been making news in the Entertainment section almost every day for various reasons. From the criticisms for the ongoing track to the new twists and turns that keep the audience hooked, everything makes news. This time, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara has made the news. The actress opened up on her chemistry with Harshad Chopda.

Pranali told ETimes that it comes very naturally. She shares that since she is an extrovert by nature and how she loves to talk to people and meet new people, it's very easy for her. Due to her nature, Pranali shares that the bonding becomes easier with the cast and it thickens as time passes. Pranali Rathod shares that everyone is amazing on set. She also adds that everyone she has ever worked with has been very warm and kind. "So apne aap connection baith jaata hai."

Pranali Rathod talks about being typecast

Since Pranali started working in the industry, she has been essaying diverse roles. The actress was expresses joy in not being typecast in certain roles. Pranali does not regret any of the roles she has done so far. Pranali says that she has learned something new from every character that she has played on TV so far. Pranali also adds that it is because of this diversity, that she is able to play Akshara. The actress adds that she has got to express various emotions through the different characters she has portrayed.