Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have taken a big twist in the show. Recently, we saw Akshara throwing a huge party for Abhimanyu on his birthday. However, things take a shocking turn when Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi and Paras Priyadarshan aka Neil turned up as a married couple. They reach Birla House and leave everyone in shock. Even the Goenkas, are there celebrating are shocked after seeing them married. And now, in the next episode, Manjiri will bring a new twist.

Manjiri is the villain?

So, Neil and Aarohi are married. They, however, are thrown out by the Birlas and the Goenkas disown them. Now, Ami Trivedi aka Manjiri will bring another twist to the story. Pranali Rathod aka Akshara and Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu are against Aarohi being the perfect match for Neil. They ask them to leave after wishing them luck. Manjiri is heartbroken about the same. Yet, the next day, she demands that Neil and Aarohi be brought back to Birla Mansion. Netizens are furious with the grey twists brought to Manjiri's character and are disliking Manjiri these days.

Manjari,if u want ur GFN son back,do it urself. Y u have to make Abhi, ur own son face humiliation everytime. #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Amrutha M (@Amrutha354) November 15, 2022

#yrkkh Not Arohi, not Mahima, not Khera, but Manjiri is the biggest villain of #AbhiRa ’s life. Arohi and Mahima are leaches but Manjiri is the slow poison that kills from deep within. There is no antidote to Manjiri. — Sonia Kamal (@SoniaKa29699995) November 15, 2022

I understand Manjiri wanting to bring neil back but bringing them will ruin abhi's relationship (hopefully not) because obviously jhaadu will do things to ruin abhira. Also she better not blame akshu if that happens. #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/DAM8dViEi8 — Habiba (@Habiba320) November 15, 2022

Sorry but I kind of never liked manjiri

But now her character is irritating me.#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Krupa Sharma (@krupa_sharma12) November 15, 2022

Pranali Rathod reminds fans of OG Akshara aka Hina Khan

In the precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, while Manjiri asks Abhi to bring Neil back, Akshara is seen in a new avatar. With straight hair and a full-sleeved blouse, Pranali Rathod's Akshara is reminding fans of the OG Akshara, played by Hina Khan. Check tweets here:

Isn't she is looking like og akshara in this look..she used to wear long sleeves net blouses❤️#yrkkh #abhira #pranalirathod https://t.co/KZ1gmaFjD8 — Sahira✨ (@SahiraSharma) November 15, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi's plan fails

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Goenkas disowning Aarohi. They leave the decision to the Birlas on what they want to do with Neil and also with Aarohi. Manish is very furious with Aarohi and slams her for taking such as rash decision. He laments that they should not have ignored her mistakes in the past and should have thrown her out as it is. Manish leaves Birla House in anger.

Later, we see Anand and Harsh disowning Neil and Aarohi as well. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu tries to make Neil understand but Neil stands firmly with Aarohi. The latter shocks everyone by saying that they are here to only take blessings and will leave right away. Much to Aarohi's shock, they actually wish them luck and leave. Aarohi had planned with Mahima to get an entry in Birla Mansion.