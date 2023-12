Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made us cry when they left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They were loved as Abhimanyu and Akshara. The third generation story has impressed everyone just like the first two did. The love for Harshad and Pranali is just way too much and people still do not wish to believe that the story has ended. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have entered as the new lead actors. Abhira and Armaan's story has begun but people are finding it difficult to leave Abhimanyu, Akshara. Harshad and Pranali's sizzling chemistry in the show was amazing and people wish to see them together even now. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Ruhi catches Armaan-Abhira red handed in a hotel room

Recently, they were spotted together for a round table conference with Siddharth Kannan. They spoke about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and their bond. They also shared about the various challenges they faced while shooting for the show. Pranali also spoke about Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding sequence.

Pranali wore a 20 kg lehenga for the wedding sequence in YRKKH

She shared that she had to wear a 20 kgs lehenga with a lot of heavy jewellery. She said that she had to walk down the stairs with a heavy outfit and it was very difficult but she managed it.

Pranali was scared to shoot with Harshad

Pranali further revealed that she was scared to shoot with Harshad. She said that Harshad is very good with his lines and she has fumbled many times or said the wrong dialogue. She added that she she did so, the director gets angry. Hence, she was very careful while shooting with Harshad. This is a big story in TV news.

Earlier, Harshad had spoken about an incident where a child running around accidentally stepped on Pranali's dupatta, which was attached to the wig on her head. Along with the dupatta, the wig also came out and it hurt Pranali. She said that she felt like she turned bald from where the buttons were clipped.

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.