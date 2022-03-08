Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod shares a glimpse of Harshad Chopda's celebratory welcome on the sets post ITA 2022 win

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Dr Abhimanyu Birla aka Harshad Chopda recently lifted the trophy for Best Actor popular at the ITA Awards 2022. His co-star Pranali Rathod shared a glimpse of how he was welcomed on the sets after his win...