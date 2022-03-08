's Dr Abhimanyu Birla aka Harshad Chopda got a hearty welcome on the sets of his TV show. For the unversed, The Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) 2022 was held in the maximum city a couple of days ago. It was a starry affair with celebs such as Harshad, , , , , Ashi Singh, amongst others lifting trophies in various categories. Harshad Chopda, aka Abhimanyu, picked up the Best Actor (Popular) trophy. Harshad's Abhi has become quite popular amongst the fans. Pranali Rathod who plays Akshara to Harshad's Abhimanyu gave a glimpse into his celebratory welcome on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna win hearts with their chemistry on 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua' – view pics

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Onscreen Jodi on TV below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra's fees for Lock Upp, ITA Awards, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's chemistry on the red carpet and more

The first video seems a zoom out from cake to Harshad who is gushing. Everyone starts congratulating Harshad for his win and he thanks them all. The other video features Harshad cutting the cake while the rest of the cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are clapping around him. Harshad Chopda and AbhiRa fans are going gaga over the videos. They have been sharing the same online. Let's check out the videos of Harshad Chopda's hearty welcome on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Abhimanyu cancels Tilak with Akshara; new roadblock in AbhiRa's happiness?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhi ki Akshu❤️✨? (@abhira_lovestory)

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw the preparation for Abhi and Akshara's wedding. After a lot of struggle, finally, Bade Papa accepted Abhi-Akshu and Kairav-Anisha's relationship. The Goenka's are moving ahead with the AbhiRa wedding right now. However, there are some obstacles more to cross. Harsh, Abhi's father is against his wedding with Akshara. Abhi uninvites his father from his wedding. Though upon Akshara's insistence, Abhi talks to him and invites him for the wedding. However, even Harsh is stubborn. He refuses to be a part of their wedding and functions. Akshara wants Harsh to attend every function as well.