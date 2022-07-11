Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod sings Shahid Kapoor's song Kaise Hua leaving Harshad Chopda mesmerized [Watch Video]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans dote on the sweet moments between lead pair Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. The couple have a terrific chemistry as we have seen on the show. As fans know, all couples of Star Plus come for the Ravivaar with Star Parivaar show. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are also there as AbhiRa. The Teej track is also getting a lot of love. On Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Pranali Rathod sang Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh. The actress proved that she has the singing chops. Pranali is lookig so lovely in a hot pink dress. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10: Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to be on the show?

Don't know how many times i had watched this clip on IG and here. She sings so well. I'm in love with her voice. #PranaliRathod ❣️ "Aankhein meri har jagah, Dhoondhe tujhe bewajah,"pic.twitter.com/sKl4PtCVUC — #BiggBoss_Tak?️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 10, 2022

Fans went gaga on seeing the clip. We can see that Harshad Chopda is as impressed as us with her singing voice. She also told him to come and join her on stage. We guess that was part of the script. Take a look at the tweets below...

Same here loved this clip , the song her voice and the way she calls him — karubaki (@Karubaki7) July 10, 2022

I'm in love with her voice. Pranali rathod the best singer, dancer, actress ????? — Doly (@Doly221551501) July 10, 2022

Same here i love her since her pyaar tune kya kiya's ep ❤✌ — Shreyaxza (@shreyaxza) July 10, 2022

Rumours that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are dating are going quite strong. The two made an Insta video to debunk all the gossip. Reports had suggested that the two spent all their time together on the sets. Some even said that they headed for dates after shoot. Harshad Chopda has said that he did like to settle down if he finds the woman he can love.