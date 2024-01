Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are slowly liking the pairing of Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samriddhi Shukla). She has started college, and he has been quite supportive. On the show, we saw that Armaan and Abhira start caring for Charu. She is the sister of Armaan who does not get the chance to pursue her dreams. She too wants to be a lawyer. The show has a huge similarity with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Abhira's cousin Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) is married to Rohit but still in love with Armaan. She just wants to oust Abhira from the life of her former flame. Also Read - Anupamaa rules; Bigg Boss 17, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin jump up the ladder on Most-Liked TV shows list – Check Top 10

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joins the cast as Abhir?

Track resembling Sai-Virat-Pakhi scenario from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The track is so reminiscent of the drama from the hit show. Also, we have seen where Ruhi constantly keeps her eye on the couple. AbhiMaan fans have egun to troll her already on social media. Ruhi is the daughter of Aarohi and Neil. She was raised by Abhimanyu Birla, and later on by Manish Goenka. Take a look at some reactions from fans here... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans excited for Abhir and Abhira reunion on the show? Charu track gets mixed reactions from viewers

Trending Now

So Ruhi was playing mind games, and I thought that she really meant what she said when she was praising Abhira and about her relationship with Armaan that could continue. It turns out that she was playing his mind and idiot Armaan told her everything about him and Ab #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/fBGPsDwy69 — Hassina (@Queen___Hassina) January 17, 2024

This character will not change over time she will become worse than patralikha ??#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/o51WqKuRGQ — ¹⁸?&? (@Rubiiiiii_18) January 17, 2024

ARMAAN TALKING ABOUT UNDERSTANDING IS MUST BETWEEN A COUPLE N NOT RUHI SMILING LISTENING TO IT?? SHE DIDN'T EVEN CROSS CHECK WITH HIM WHEN ABHIRA LIFTED HIS PHONE CALL IN MUSSOORIE N AGREED TO MARRY ROHIT. WHY WAS SHE SMILING AS IF SHE HAS THAT UNDERSTANDING WITH HIM? #yrkkh https://t.co/iXCQFyJzhh — Akshnav_World (@akshnav93) January 17, 2024

he's talking abt understanding in rishta

why re u smiling chuhi w ur bgm he didn't say it's enough to hv a UNDERSTANDING BHABI to a UNDERSTANDING JETH so he doesn't need life partner ?#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/ugAMh8plL4 — ? (@ok_aishi) January 17, 2024

Ruhi girl find another work

And don't peep into their room #yrkkh https://t.co/yWz8e0v7wV — Shruti Gupta (@ShrutiG25196379) January 17, 2024

Not this hypocrite speaking on abhira like we’ve seen ur behaviour with b nanu #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/7IlVrQAKAu — maya (@mayasdizis) January 17, 2024

Abhira and Armaan are slowly growing on fans. The TRPs of the show have also skyrocketed after a huge dip. We saw some flashbacks of Abhimanyu in the Makar Sankranti episode.