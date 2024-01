Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a generation leap and Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of the show. The new generation has begun and Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are the leads now. They are seen as Abhira and Armaan in the show. Apart from them, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of the show. Pratiksha plays the parallel lead in the show. She plays Ruhi's role who is in love with Armaan but has to marry Armaan's younger brother Rohit. Armaan also gets married to Abhira. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivam Khajuria opens up on similarities with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says 'My track is not...'

Ruhi is shattered and hurt as she has to stay in the same house with Armaan but not as his wife. Pratiksha Honmukhe has been performing well and is getting all the love for playing Ruhi. She has been paired opposite Shivam Khajuria who plays Rohit.

Pratiksha reveals how she started her career in acting

This is Pratiksha's debut show and she has now opened up about her debut. Speaking to Zoom TV, she revealed that she was an air hostess in the beginning and was loving her job there. But many of her friends said that she should try acting. Pratiksha revealed that she was never too serious about it but due to peer pressure she tried her hand in acting.

She revealed that she joint an acting agency and left her job as air hostess in July and in October she bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She said that she feels lucky as she got a big show like this. Further, Pratiksha was asked about her dream role on TV.

Pratiksha wishes to do Naagin serial

Pratiksha revealed that she wants to do Ekta Kapoor's Naagin serial. She said that many have told her that she would look nice as Naagin on-screen. She also said that she would want to enter Bollywood as well. She added that if she gets to do more serials in the future, she would love to do Naagin.

She further said that Mouni Roy was her favourite from Naagin franchise as she loves the way Mouni is and the way she looks as Naagin.