Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back in top form on the TRP charts. Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shivam Khajuria took over the reigns from Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Initially, the trps of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dipped but now, it is back to winning hearts. Pratiksha Honmukhe who plays Ruhi has opened up on the same, her character Ruhi and has also shared the person, the co-star she is close to on set.

BollywoodLife brings you the latest TV News, entertainment news updates, so follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Abhira to bring back Rohit; Poddars to accept her as their bahu?

Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up on Ruhi being negative

Pratiksha shares that her character is not negative. She says Ruhi is going through tough times and is clueless about what is happening to and with her. Pratiksha feels sad for Ruhi because she feels everything is going wrong with her. Ruhi had hopes from Armaan who is also now married and hence, she is feeling all alone. Pratiksah agrees that the viewers might see her as negative but she asks everyone to trust her that Ruhi is not negative. Also Read - TRP Report Week 52: Anupamaa FINALLY dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improves [Check TOP TV Shows]

Pratiksha Honmukhe reacts to the TRP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi is feeling blessed. She is happy that the audience has finally started to like and accept the show. She talks about how hard they all have worked for the same. Pratiksha promises that they as a team will never disappoint the audience and asks them to keep cheering and supporting them always. Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show is in TOP 5. It has fetched a rating of 2.4 this week. The show's TRP is increasing day-by-day. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi wishes to do Ekta Kapoor's Naagin; expresses her love for Mouni Roy

Trending Now

Watch this video of TV shows banned in Pakistan here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Ruhi aka Pratiksha Honmukhe reveals who she is close to on sets

Pratiksha revealed that she is very close to Armaan played by Shehzada Dhami. Well, for a while now, people have been speculating that they both are close and Pratiksha has confirmed their good friendship on the sets. Pratiksha reveals that Shehzada has been very supportive of her since day 1. He has always been there for her and he is her go-to person. Whenever she gets stuck, she goes to him for advice. Since Shehzada has been in the industry for a while now, he is more experienced than her. Pratiksha admits, "I share an amazing bond with him."