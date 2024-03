Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzaada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been terminated by Rajan Shahi from the show due to their unprofessionalism. It is accused that both the actors troubled the entire crew with their arrogance and made unpleasant demands on the sets. Despite getting several warnings form Rajan Shahi, they both continued with their unprofessional behaviour and didn't pay any attention the warnings. And now they have been ousted form the show which has never really happened in the history of the television. Amid the ongoing allegations of Shehzaada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe being unprofessional news spreading like a wildfire on the internet, the YRKHH actress drops a cryptic post. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rishab Jaisal aka Krish reacts to Shehzada Dhami, Praiksha Honmukhe's ouster

Pratiksha Honmukhe shares a cryptic post after being fired from Rajan Shahi show due to unprofessionalism

Pratiksha shared a quote by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra that reads, "Courage comes form knowing your truth and standing up for it. Only then it is special". Both Shehzaada and Pratiksha haven't come out on the public forum and shared the version of their story yet.

SCOOP : According to the reports Shehzada used to show tantrums to the whole unit of the show. Same reason is with Pratiksha. Since the day 1 they both misbehaved with the crew. Due to regular misbehavior Rajan Sahi gave 15 minutes to both to leave the set! @GossipsTv — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) March 18, 2024

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shruti Ulfat who plays the role of Vidya Poddar reveals that despite constant warnings Shehzaada and Pratiksha continued to be u unprofessional and Rajan Shahi took the right step and added to Pinkvilla, "It will be a lesson for all the actors who disregard their work and take things for granted".

Shehzaada and Pratiksha played Armaan and Ruhi in the show and they both have been replaced overnight.