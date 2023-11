Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made us love Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They have been brilliant with their performances and it was disappointing to see our favourite jodi go. Now, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have entered the show as the lead stars. They are seen as Abhira and Armaan. The new generation story has begun and the first two episodes have been impressive. Fans are liking the new actress and the new story of the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla as Abhira impresses; fans hail makers for making her like dad Abhinav Sharma

The new story started with the beautiful bond of Akshara and Abhira. They both stay in Mussoorie and have their own resort. Akshara has continued as a lawyer and Abhira wants to be a lawyer. Pranali Rathod is not playing Akshara in the show now. However, the character is continued by Preeti Amin. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

Preeti Amin on replacing Pranali Rathod

Now, Preeti Amin has opened up about replacing Pranali Rathod as Akshara. Preeti and Pranali together spoke to Aaj Tak. Pranali said that it is a 20 years leap. I left and Preeti started off as Akshara.

Preeti said that the transition of Akshara was an overnight thing for her and Pranali knew that earlier itself. Preeti added that she was not even thinking about it and was going to plan holidays.

Preeti said that she got a call suddenly asking if she would do Akshara as they wanted a similar looking face as Pranali. She said that at first she did not believe the casting people that she and Pranali look similar.

She said but the next day she was informed that she is selected and she was immediately shooting.

Pranali Rathod's new show

As per reports, Pranali Rathod has already bagged a new TV show. Yes, she will be seen as the lead actress in a show on Sony TV.

Earlier, Pranali spoke about her character Akshara with Pinkvilla. She spoke about her character Akshara and said that the role will always be special and close to her heart. She has won many awards and appreciation for the role and the feeling of exiting the show hasn't sunken yet and she is still processing the fact.