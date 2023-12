Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were loved as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show recently took a generation leap after which Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered as the leads. The new story of Abhira and Armaan began but it could not get all the love. People have not forgotten Harshad and Pranali. They wanted to see more of Abhimanyu and Akshara. It is still difficult for them to see the show without Harshad and Pranali. The makers of the show were trolled for ending the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara in just two years. Fans felt it was unfair and hence have been sharing hate messages for the new cast. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla reacts to the new cast getting hate; says 'We do feel bad'

The new cast of YRKKH

This hate and negativity has affected the TRPs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The audience is not able to accept the new cast of the show. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the new cast also stars, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Preeti Puri Choudhary talks about playing Kajal in YRKKH

Preeti Puri Choudhary plays the role of Kajal Bansal in the show. Kajal is Kaveri aka Dadisa's daughter who is kind-hearted and loves her husband even after he disrespects her. Speaking to IWMBuzz, Preeti spoke about joining the legacy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She said she is happy to be with the team she has worked with before. She said that she was a part of Rajan Shahi's Bidaai. She said that it is great to have a show running for so many years and it needs a lot of hard work and dedication from the whole team. This is a big story in TV news.

Preeti Puri Choudhary believes the audience will surely connect with the story

She said that Rajan Shahi is always there with them and inspires them. She further spoke about the low TRPs of the show and said, "According to the theme of the show, the audience will surely connect as the concept is always around the family and the family emotions."